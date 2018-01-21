DuPont: Northbound I-5 reduced to single lane for overnight

DUPONT – During overnight hours of Monday, Jan. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct asphalt repair work on northbound Interstate 5 between DuPont and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

9 p.m. Jan. 22, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23

Northbound I-5 will reduce to a single lane between mileposts 119 and 121.

Northbound I-5 exit to JBLM Main Gate (exit #120) will close.

WSDOT advises drivers to plan extra time into their trips and anticipate delays.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.