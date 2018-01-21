CPSD holds Educator Networking and Employment Open House Tuesday, Jan. 24

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Jan. 16, 2018 — Clover Park School District (CPSD) will hold an Educator Networking and Employment Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Services Center in Lakewood. Educators interested in working in CPSD will have the opportunity to meet district leaders; hear about the district vision, goals and values; learn about employment opportunities; and participate in interviews.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Time: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Location: CPSD Student Services Center

10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

For more information, call the district’s human resources office at 253.583.5095.