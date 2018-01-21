Asphalt paving brings ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews replacing the original pavement on southbound Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome are looking for favorable weather conditions next week to complete paving on a section of southbound I-5 and nearby State Route 7 and I-705 ramps. The work requires multiple overnight ramp closures.

Nighttime drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. Signed detours are in place for all overnight ramp closures.

Monday, Jan. 22

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Northbound I-5

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from East L Street to the Puyallup River Bridge. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Bay Street to Portland Avenue. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 will detour through the collector/distributor lanes from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Jan. 26

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Additional single lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between M Street to South 38th Street.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.