Seth Hecox of Steilacoom Earns Degree at George Fox University

Seth Hecox of Steilacoom was among the nearly 200 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its midyear commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16. Hecox earned a master of divinity.

All told, 140 students received bachelor’s degrees after completing study in one of George Fox’s 41 undergraduate bachelor’s degree majors or its adult degree programs. Another 58 students received a master’s degree or a doctorate after completing study in one of the university’s graduate programs or in its seminary.

