DuPont City Council Jan. 23 meeting agenda

The DuPont City Council will hold a Regular Council Meeting on Jan. 23 (7:00 P.M.) in the City of DuPont’s Council Chambers (1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.
