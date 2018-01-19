Viking Discovery of North America

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Dressed in period garb, K.D. Williams will give a talk on the early Norse history, traditions and culture, whose explorations led them westward to the North American Continent. This presentation is organized by Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) which offers educational lectures for active retirees in the greater Pierce County area.

We appreciate the Scandinavian Cultural Center welcoming us (located in the Anderson Student Center on the Pacific Lutheran University campus). Williams’ multimedia talk will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23rd. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m.- $15, cash or check. Campus parking passes are available on our website – www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar – or you may pick up a pass at the registration table.

If you allow extra time to view the Larson Gallery, you will see K.D.’s displays on the Vikings. LIFE’s Program Coordinator may be contacted at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166