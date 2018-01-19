Thank you Steilacoom Historical School Board Directors

By proclamation of Governor Inslee, January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public schooling for our youth. School board members in Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 are entrusted by the community with responsibility for an operating budget of over 40 million dollars, over 3,200 students, and 347 employees.

School boards are charged with making decisions that can sometimes be quite difficult, or require sifting through a great deal of information. They also bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Washington State.

Thank a board member for volunteering their time and playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy—public education. As a crucial bridge between the local community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of our community.

Citizens serving Steilacoom Historical School District are:

Bob Forbes – 4 years

Sam Scott – 16 years

Jason Pierce – 4 years

Steve Schenk – 2 years

Jennifer McDonald – sworn in December 13, 2017

For more information about the Steilacoom Historical School District School Board, visit www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us/domain/42