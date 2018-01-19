Steilacoom Town Administrator Jan. 19 update to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 6, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – February 12, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – January 24, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – February 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Winefest:

The Kiwanis Winefest is Friday, January 26, 2018. All are invited to attend. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew graded and graveled the alley in the 1500 block of Lafayette Street; repaired a storm drain frame/ grate in the 700 block of Chambers Street; swept streets; cut vegetation along Marietta Street, Rigney Road, and Cambridge Drive; cleaned sidewalks on Union Avenue; continued inspections on the Birch Hill Estates plat and the Tasanee plat; reviewed plans for First Street; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew reviewed the First Street plans; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; continued infrared testing of the system; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a manhole lid and frame on Steilacoom Boulevard; inspected a sewer main repair in Garden Court; reviewed plan for the First Street project; completed facility clean-up and maintenance around sewer lift stations; and performed other system maintenance.

Lakewood Water District:

Lakewood Water District will commence drilling a replacement well (N-3) at the View Road facility. We anticipate they will begin next week. The well will replace well N-2 which has ceased to function. The District’s intention is to drill the well in winter and spring of 2018 and have it functioning for the summer of 2018. In the coming weeks, District staff will be canvassing the area surrounding the View Road facility, hanging door hangers with a letter explaining the impacts of the drilling process, and asking for patience from the neighbors. The drilling will be Monday-Friday during normal hours. We anticipate that the drilling at times will be quite noisy and would ask for patience and understanding from the impacted parties.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by Cedar Creek concentrated on the installation of the Peter Puget signs and an additional sign in Cormorant Park. Additionally, the crew cleaned gutters on Town buildings and cleaned up parks after the various winter storms; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Friday Feb.9th 2:00 pm

What your Teachers Never Told Us about the American Revolution

Author Don Glickstein

Explores rarely heard perspectives on the war in his illustrated talk and links aspects of the war to our home state.

Friday March 9th 2:00 pm

Feminism and Pop Culture

Media Scholar Amy Peloff

Explores some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. Learn about Feminism and how to critically read popular media.

Pierce County Conversations:

Pierce County Conversations is a series of workshops to bring people together for conversations about effective and active participation in a democracy. As a neutral convener, the Library is offering information and varying perspectives for individuals to form conclusions that benefit communities, society, and individuals. The workshops launch Jan. 29 and run through Feb. 21 at various Pierce County Libraries.

Pierce County Conversations focuses on educational issues

The McCleary decision, student loan debt, sexual assault and racial equity are just some of the issues affecting people in Pierce County. Learn more about these issues and engage with other residents in community discussions at this winter’s Pierce County Library System’s Pierce County Conversations.

Last fall Pierce County Library launched these workshops to spark conversations and engage and empower people in their communities. The upcoming discussions are the next chapter in the series.

“These conversations focus on giving people information and a place for discussions with others, so individuals can make their own decisions on current issues,” said the Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “These discussions involve hearing from and exchanging with experts on topics, as well as listening and learning with your neighbors. Supporting democracy is a cornerstone of libraries.”

Lomax said that the concept for Pierce County Conversations came from input people gave the Library System during a series of public engagement activities in 2016. People said they wanted the Library to be a place for information to be shared and exchanged, and then for individuals to draw their own conclusions or make their own decisions.

Pierce County Conversations this winter include:

McCleary and school funding:

What do the McCleary decision and the new state school property tax mean for residents? Hear from a panel of experts, including Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer Mike Lonergan, Bethel School District Superintendent Tom Seigel, and State Sen. Hans Zeiger. The News Tribune Editorial Page Editor Matt Misterek will moderate the discussion.

Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Student loans and debt: managing debt accumulation:

Presented by Financial Beginnings

Understand how student debt accumulation affects future finances and other life goals. Learn how to budget, spend and save money wisely.

Friday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. at Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Friday, March. 2, at 3:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W., Lakewood

Tuesday, March 27, at 4 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Student loans and debt: managing debt after college:

Presented by Financial Beginnings

Take a realistic look at post-college living expenses, understand loan restructuring and consolidation options, create a budget for post-college life, and set long-term financial goals with savings and debt management.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at Key Center Pierce County Library, 8905 KPN, Lakebay

Tuesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake

The “Hunting Ground”: film and discussion:

Watch the film described as a startling exposé of sexual assaults on college campuses in the U.S., institutional cover-ups, and the toll on victims and their families. A community discussion will follow the 45-minute film screening, led by staff from Rebuilding Hope, the Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County and Charee Boulter, PhD, psychologist and training director of University of Puget Sound. Movie rating: PG-13.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

Racial equity and education—an introduction:

Matthew Gulbranson, director of Family & Community Partnerships at Puget Sound Educational Service District, will facilitate this brief introduction to racial equity. Explore topics such as definitions of racial equity, institutional racism, how to engage in racial equity work, and how racial equity appears in the education system.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W., Lakewood

Contact: Mary Getchell, Marketing and Communications Director

Office: 253-548-3428; cell: 253-229-4477

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/pierce-county-conversations.htm

About Pierce County Library System

The nationally acclaimed Pierce County Library System serves 600,000 people throughout Pierce County with 20 libraries and online services. The system is the fourth largest in the state and is funded primarily through property taxes. People may choose from more than 1.5 million books, movies and other materials, as well as nearly half a million online/downloadable materials. Pierce County Library is committed to directing services in three primary areas: learning, enjoyment and community connection. Its services and programs spark success for Pierce County residents. More than 2 million people visit Pierce County Libraries each year. The Library provides services and programs directly to people in adult care facilities or who are homebound, and to children in child care centers and schools. Pierce County Libraries are located at Anderson Island, Bonney Lake, Buckley, DuPont, Eatonville, Fife, Gig Harbor, Graham, Key Center, Lakewood, Milton/Edgewood, Orting, Parkland/Spanaway, Pierce County Library Administrative Center, South Hill, Steilacoom, Summit, Sumner, Tillicum and University Place. Pierce County Library is an independent municipal corporation and operates as a junior taxing district.

piercecountylibrary.org

facebook.com/PierceCoLibrary