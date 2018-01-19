School board schedules annual planning meeting and joint meeting with city council

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Jan. 17, 2018 — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors scheduled its annual planning meeting for 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. The meeting will be held in room 4 of the Student Services Center (SSC), 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood. Agenda topics include:

Board Vision;

One Voice;

Student Success and Community Engagement; and

Planning.

The board also scheduled a joint meeting with the Lakewood City Council for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be held in room 4 of the CPSD SSC. The joint meeting agenda includes discussion of:

School district/city partnerships;

CPSD capital projects;

CPSD’s Community Engagement Leadership Team;

City economic development; and

City infrastructures (transportation and parks).

The joint meeting follows a 5 p.m. regularly scheduled board meeting, which is being held in room 18 of the SSC.

For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.