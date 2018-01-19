Lakewood winter artist reception featuring Gail Janes

Join us Monday, Jan. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Lakewood City Hall lobby for our Winter Artist Reception featuring local artist Gail Janes.

The evening includes a meet and greet with the artist and tour of the first and third floors of City Hall where Janes’ work is displayed.

Janes grew up in Spokane and received a BA in art education from Whitworth University. She previously taught art at the elementary and high school levels for Tacoma Public Schools for nine years and taught a special gifted program at McCarver Elementary School, in addition to offering private lessons. She also previously worked for the Tacoma Art Museum as its curator of education, giving educational tours, training docents and installing exhibitions in the children’s gallery.

She worked for TAM for 12 years before joining MetroParks Tacoma, where she taught drawing and painting classes for adults and children.

Her art has been displayed at invitational exhibitions at Annie Wright School, Gallery VI, Village Art Gallery, Handforth Gallery, White Dove Gallery and Sidney Gallery in Port Orchard. Her work has also been displayed in Olympia, Bainbridge Island, Federal Way, Renton, Cannon Beach, Ore. and the Frye Museum in Seattle.

Janes has received numerous awards in juried art shows throughout the Northwest. She is an active member of the Pacific Gallery Artists organization and supporter of the arts in the community.