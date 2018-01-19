Kilduff Bill Stops Higher Tolls on Narrows Bridge

Tolls on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge won’t rise until after debt on the service plan is paid in 2030 under a new bill from state Representative Christine Kilduff, D-University Place. Similar to past efforts by Kilduff and colleagues to keep tolls from rising, her legislation uses transportation funding to keep toll rates at their current levels.

Currently, tolls pay the costs of financing, operating, maintaining, and repairing the bridge and cars pay $5 if using the Good to Go! Pass, $6 with cash, or $7 via mail. Toll increases usually fund debt payments and these payments are expected to dramatically increase in future years. Rather than forcing bridge users to pay toll increases, under this legislation (HB 2834) they can be offset by using state transportation dollars.

“Every year, I work to find a way to stave off toll increases, because that hurts local families, businesses, and communities that want folks from across the bridge to come visit Tacoma, Lakewood, and University Place,” said Kilduff. “This is a real opportunity to ease the burden on families and keep bridge tolls low for the foreseeable future.”