Frosty is Pet of the Week

Filed Under: Things To Know

Adopt Featured Pet Frosty. The pretty white pittie with a heart-shaped nose is a mellow girl who is looking for a family to love on and spend some quality couch time with. She is about five-years-old and would do well in a home with older kids and without cats.

Due to an arthritic knee, Frosty is looking for a home that will help her maintain a healthy weight while getting moderate exercise. If you’re looking for a couch buddy to watch the big game with, come meet Frosty today. #A523562. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.

 

