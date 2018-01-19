Art and writing contest could get teens published and cash prizes

TACOMA – Teenagers throughout Pierce County are invited to show their creative talents in Pierce County Library System’s Teen Writing & Art Contest – Our Own Expressions, which runs Thursday, Jan. 18 through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.

“We are always blown away by the talent these young people possess,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director of Pierce County Library System. “The teenagers’ works are detailed, moving and creative. These young artists are clearly passionate, and we hope the teens find enjoyment in their creations.”

Teenagers in seventh through 12th grades, who live in or attend school in Pierce County, may enter the contest, individually or as a team. Participation in the contest is free. Students may submit in one or all four categories: poetry, short story, photography or drawing.

Starting Jan. 18, Teens may get entry forms and enter the contest at any Pierce County Library or online at www.piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens/teens/expressions/Default.htm. Entries may be submitted online or by mail to Pierce County Library System, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446-2215.

Local writers will judge the writing entries on the basis of originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Local artists will judge art entries on the basis of composition, evidence of skill commensurate with the age of the artist, creativity, and effective use of media.

The Library System will publish all of the winning entries in books and distribute them throughout Pierce County Libraries and to the winning students’ schools. Pierce County Library Foundation will award cash prizes of $50 to $100 in three age groups: seventh and eighth grade, ninth and 10th grade, and 11th and 12th grade; and in four categories: poetry, short story, photography and drawing.

Contest winners will feature their work in an awards ceremony at Pacific Lutheran University at 12180 Park Ave. S. in Tacoma on Wednesday, May 30. In 2017 students submitted nearly 1,000 entries in the Our Own Expressions contest.

Thank you to Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring the contest.