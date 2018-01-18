The Suburban Times

U.P. City Council Jan. 20 meeting agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 20 (8 A.M.) at the Fircrest Golf Club (Pebble Beach Room, 1500 Regents Boulevard, Fircrest, WA 98466.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.

