U.P. City Council Jan. 20 meeting agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 20 (8 A.M.) at the Fircrest Golf Club (Pebble Beach Room, 1500 Regents Boulevard, Fircrest, WA 98466.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.
