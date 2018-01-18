TLT offers a glimpse in the lives of ‘The Sisters Rosensweig’

Tacoma Little Theatre presents a production of Wendy Wasserstein’s, “The Sisters Rosensweig” Thursday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre at 210 No. I Street, Tacoma.

Directed by Victoria Webb, this “off the shelf” feature of TLT enables the theatre-going public an opportunity to test the waters, so to speak, by perusing out of the norm plays which may be considered for a full-run production at a future time.

“The Sisters Rosensweig” tells of Sara Goode, who is about to celebrate her fifty-fourth birthday. Firmly ensconced in her London home, she leads a quiet expatriate life with her daughter, Tess.

For the birthday celebration, her two sisters, Gorgeous Teitelbaum, aka Dr. Gorgeous, who has her own call-in radio advice program, and Pfeni Rosensweig, a world travel writer, are expected to arrive at any moment.

As if this weren’t stressful enough, Mervyn Kant, a man she doesn’t know, shows up at her door, and is instantly smitten with the birthday girl. Mervyn is a friend of Pfeni’s on-again, off-again, bi-sexual lover Geoffrey.

After her sisters arrive for the celebration, Tess, and her boyfriend, Tom, turn up and advise her that they’re rushing off to his ancestral Lithuania for reasons of political protest. Next to arrive is Nicholas, the stuffy Brit whom Sara has been “seeing” although he seems somewhat anti-Semitic. All of this adds up to a rather interesting evening, which leads to unexpected romance, suspected partings, recriminations, reconciliations and, above all, newfound love and acceptance.

This production features the talents of: Scott Pinkston, Kait Mahoney, Connie Murray, Jed Slaughter, John Murray, Deya Ozburn, Dylan Twiner and Victoria Webb, thus promises to be a good experience for all.

Tickets, which are free for TLT Members and only $10 for non-members, may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling the TLT Box Office at (253) 272-2281.