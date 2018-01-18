The Suburban Times

Northbound I-5 reduced to single lane for overnight VMS installation near DuPont

DUPONT – Drivers who use northbound Interstate 5 approaching DuPont may want to plan extra travel time during overnight hours tonight and Friday, Jan. 19.

Approaching Mounts Road

  • Beginning at 8 p.m. each night, crews will close a single lane of northbound I-5. At 11 p.m., a second lane will close. All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. each following day.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are installing a new variable message sign (VMS) on northbound I-5 near the Mounts Road exit. A VMS is an electronic sign used to provide travelers with real time information on traffic congestion, collisions, roadwork, and travel times.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

