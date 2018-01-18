Lakewood City Council, CP School board to hold joint meeting Jan. 22

The Lakewood City Council will be holding a Joint Lakewood City Council and Clover Park School District Board (CPSD) special meeting on Monday, January 22, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Clover Park School District Student Services Center, Room 4, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss City/School District partnerships, CPSD capital projects update, CPSD community engagement leadership team update, City economic development update, City infrastructure (Transportation and Parks) update; and School Board and City Council comments.

The regularly scheduled Lakewood City Council Study Session of Monday, January 22, 2018 is cancelled.