How to Enjoy Middle School “Gossip”

Submitted by Pirate Productions (Pioneer Middle School Drama)

Pirate Productions (Pioneer Middle School Drama) presents “Gossip,” February 2, at 5:30 and 7 PM in the Pioneer Middle School Theater, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Way in DuPont.

This one-act play, by award-winning playwright Brian Hampton, packs a powerful punch as it brings Gossip to life and gives its infectious spread a visible presence onstage. A group of high school theater students befriends a charming yet sinister new student named Gossip. She immediately makes herself right at home as she secretly manipulates and twists the truth to get what she wants. But as her new friends begin to figure it all out, they turn on her as ruthlessly as she went after them, leading to a surprisingly twisted ending.