Housing Assistance Application Opens Friday

Are you a TCC student at risk of homelessness? You’re invited to apply for the College Housing Assistance Program, a partnership with the Tacoma Housing Authority that provides housing assistance vouchers for students. We have currently expanded the program and streamlined the application process. If you think you may be eligible, we encourage you to apply.

Application Dates: Jan. 19, 22, & 23

Application Times: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where to Apply: Pick up and drop off your application at the Building 7 Counseling & Advising counter

Students currently experiencing homelessness are welcome to apply for the program anytime.

