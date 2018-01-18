ESC commander earns ‘one star’ at JBLM

By Capt. Cain S. Claxton, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – The Army promoted a career logistician to the rank of brigadier general in a ceremony at American Lake Conference Center Jan. 17.

James S. Moore, commanding general of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, promoted to the rank of brigadier general in front of friends, family and fellow Soldiers, as well as community leaders.

Army Materiel Command’s Commanding General Gen. Gustave F. Perna presided over the promotion ceremony.

“James Moore is of the highest character, and he will not let our Army down,” Perna said during remarks to about 200 guests at the promotion ceremony. “This is why we promote colonels to generals: because of their potential; because of their ability to be personally and professionally uncomfortable; because we know they are competent, committed and of high character. That’s you, James.”

Perna, joined by Moore’s wife, Brenda, replaced the colonel shoulder board ranks on Moore’s Army Service Uniform with a simple, single star on each shoulder, signifying his promotion to brigadier general.

“Without Brenda, my kids, my parents and my in-laws, I would have never ever been able to do what I’ve done over the past 28 plus years,” Moore said in remarks at the end of the ceremony.

He also acknowledged fellow Soldiers that he has served with throughout his career.

“This a team sport, and you don’t get far without the help of the team,” Moore said.

Members of Moore’s family flew across the country from Philadelphia, and the states of Georgia and Virginia. Moore was a 1989 graduate of Virginia State University, where he also commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army’s Quartermaster Corps.