Albert James named Lakewood Rotary’s Student of the Month

Lakewood Rotary Club’s January’s Student of the Month is Albert James.

His principal, Karen Mauer-Smith, says the Lakes High School junior is truly one of the most talented, kindest, hard-working young people she has met in her 21-year career in education. He simply walks through life being gracious and helpful and committed to making the community of which he is a part, a better place.

He has served in ASB at Lakes, where he is currently the junior class president, and is an active member of the Lakewood Youth Council. He maintains a 3.96 GPA while also being an active member of the Lakes High School band, holding a high-ranking leadership role in Lakes’ JROTC program and is a current member of Lakes High School’s site council.

Albert is service-oriented, dedicated and humble.

There is a quotation that reads something like this “…don’t make your presence known, make your absence felt.” Albert is the kind of person who makes you feel that way. He makes Lakes a better place and leads by example, whether it is as a student in the classroom or in any one of his other leadership roles. His humble nature draws other students to him from all walks of life. He has faced his share of struggles and exhibits an amazing amount of resilience, he is an inspiration to students and staff alike.