World Trade Center Tacoma Announces Bacon as Trade Visionary

TACOMA, WA—The World Trade Center Tacoma (WTCTA) announces Connie Bacon, as the 2018 Trade Visionary Award recipient.

Bacon, who served as Port of Tacoma Commissioner for 20 years as well as Executive Director of the World Trade Center Tacoma, transformed the local trade climate by promoting Tacoma as a premier trade hub and forming strategic international relationships. One of the most important of these connections being with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom Bacon executed the Tacoma-Fuzhou Sister City Agreement in 1994.

Through her leadership and vision, the Tacoma Fuzhou Trade Project (renamed the China Trade and Investment Program), a Port of Tacoma and City of Tacoma initiative, capitalized on the relationships built during a 14-year Sister City relationship that resulted in substantial foreign investments in Tacoma, including the Marriott Convention Center Hotel.

“Connie Bacon has truly been a visionary regarding world trade. Her support for the World Trade Center Tacoma has been unflinching and has set the stage for the future success of this organization,” said Dale King, WTCTA chairman.

Bacon will be presented with the Trade Visionary Award at the 24th Annual Globe Awards on Monday, February 12th at the Foss Seaport Museum.

For more information about the Globe Awards, or to purchase tickets visit tinyurl.com/2018GlobeAwards