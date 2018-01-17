The Tillicum/American Lake Gardens Community Service Center is proud to host the Tillicum Preparedness Workshop on Tuesday, February 6th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. This workshop will provide the residents of Tillicum and Woodbrook with the knowledge and tools they need to ensure their safety and the safety of those in their community. Following a major disaster, it is important to have neighbors helping neighbors.

Severe winter weather and power outages are a common occurrence in Pierce County; not to mention the volcano that lives in our backyard. Are you and your loved ones prepared in the event of a disaster? We recently witnessed how a catastrophic event can result in major road closures. This is an important consideration for Tillicum, as traveling over a freeway overpass is the only access. If these areas are blocked, Tillicum residents will need to rely on themselves and each other for life-saving and life-sustaining needs. Are you prepared?

Puget Sound Energy, Lakewood Police Department, West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Habitat for Humanity will provide information and hands-on demonstrations on the following topics: utility safety, MyLakewood311, home fire safety and disaster preparedness. The first 50 families will receive an emergency backpack filled with essential disaster preparedness items provided by the Puget Sound Energy Foundation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win prizes to start or aid their disaster preparedness kits.

Residents of Tillicum and Woodbrook are welcome to join us at the Tillicum/American Lake Gardens Community Service Center, located 14916 Washington Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Claudia Fisher, Program Specialist, at 253.584.1280.

The post Tillicum Preparedness Workshop Scheduled for February 6 appeared first on the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.