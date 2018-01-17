Pierce County Conversations focuses on educational issues

TACOMA – The McCleary decision, student loan debt, sexual assault and racial equity are just some of the issues affecting people in Pierce County. Learn more about these issues and engage with other residents in community discussions at this winter’s Pierce County Library System’s Pierce County Conversations.

Last fall Pierce County Library launched these workshops to spark conversations and engage and empower people in their communities. The upcoming discussions are the next chapter in the series.

“These conversations focus on giving people information and a place for discussions with others, so individuals can make their own decisions on current issues,” said the Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “These discussions involve hearing from and exchanging with experts on topics, as well as listening and learning with your neighbors. Supporting democracy is a cornerstone of libraries.”

Lomax said that the concept for Pierce County Conversations came from input people gave the Library System during a series of public engagement activities in 2016. People said they wanted the Library to be a place for information to be shared and exchanged, and then for individuals to draw their own conclusions or make their own decisions.

Pierce County Conversations this winter include:

McCleary and school funding

What do the McCleary decision and the new state school property tax mean for residents? Hear from a panel of experts, including Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer Mike Lonergan, Bethel School District Superintendent Tom Seigel, and State Sen. Hans Zeiger. The News Tribune Editorial Page Editor Matt Misterek will moderate the discussion.

Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Student loans and debt: managing debt accumulation

Presented by Financial Beginnings

Understand how student debt accumulation affects future finances and other life goals. Learn how to budget, spend and save money wisely.

Friday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. at Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Friday, March. 2, at 3:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W., Lakewood

Tuesday, March 27, at 4 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Student loans and debt: managing debt after college

Presented by Financial Beginnings

Take a realistic look at post-college living expenses, understand loan restructuring and consolidation options, create a budget for post-college life, and set long-term financial goals with savings and debt management.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at Key Center Pierce County Library, 8905 KPN, Lakebay

Tuesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake

The “Hunting Ground”: film and discussion

Watch the film described as a startling exposé of sexual assaults on college campuses in the U.S., institutional cover-ups, and the toll on victims and their families. A community discussion will follow the 45-minute film screening, led by staff from Rebuilding Hope, the Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County and Charee Boulter, PhD, psychologist and training director of University of Puget Sound. Movie rating: PG-13.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

Racial equity and education—an introduction

Matthew Gulbranson, director of Family & Community Partnerships at Puget Sound Educational Service District, will facilitate this brief introduction to racial equity. Explore topics such as definitions of racial equity, institutional racism, how to engage in racial equity work, and how racial equity appears in the education system.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W., Lakewood

Contact: Mary Getchell, Marketing and Communications Director

Office: 253-548-3428; cell: 253-229-4477

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/pierce-county-conversations.htm