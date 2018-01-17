Curran Apple Orchard Pruning Parties

Submitted by CORE

Learn a new skill and help take care of a great community park in University Place. Join us at a free Night Pruning Class taught by Master Gardener/Arborist Robert Sweet on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 7pm-9pm at the United Church in UP, located at 3912 Grandview Drive W.

Participants in this class, sponsored by the CORE volunteers, will get an overview of proper pruning techniques for apple trees.

Interested people can then practice their skills at upcoming pruning parties at the Curran Orchard located at 3920 Grandview Drive W on the following Saturdays from 10am-1pm: Feb. 3 and 17; March 3 and 17; and April 7 and 21.

Wear old clothes and bring loppers, hand pruners and saws if available. Some tools available. Help is also needed hanging tree tags and hauling branches to the dumpsters. GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE HOURS! Refreshments provided. For more information, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or email apples@curranappleorchard.com