‘American Idiot’ becomes the rebel of the era

The day America blew up, the world changed.

“Nine/eleven” became the catch-phrase for the impossible. It not only blew the minds of all American citizenry, but it became a worldwide fear that if it could happen here, it could happen anywhere.

The youth of the States went from high school graduation to a frightened look to possible future oblivion. Constantly encouraged by their parents and society to join the ranks of higher education or the workforce, the not-quite-ready-for-adulthood generation channeled the ghost of Timothy Leary and decided to think for themselves (a thing for which they were unprepared) – question authority (where authority was quite questionable) and turn on, tune in and drop out!

The Punk rock group Green Day brings the dilemma of the era to life in the stage musical based on their self-proclaimed punk rock opera album, “American Idiot;” music and lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong and book by that lead singer and Michael Mayer.

The album leads the journey of the fictitious “Jesus of Suburbia.” It depicts modern American life under the control of an idiot ruler who lets people be misinformed by the media and a “redneck agenda.”

The story follows three of these young men searching for life and finding only disorientation and vehement anger. It is told by the most disillusioned of the trio using journal entries fraught with so many expletives and vulgarities it would make a drunken sailor blush.

Johnny, the symbolic Jesus of Suburbia, goes to commiserate with his friends Will and Tunny. As they drown their fears in beer, Tunny soon exposes the do-nothing go-nowhere quagmire of their lives. They drift in and out of lucidity as Johnny challenges his friends to drop out and escape. Johnny brags that he has stolen money but he finally admits he actually borrowed from his mother and buys bus tickets to the city for the three young men, eager to escape suburbia.

Will’s girlfriend, Heather, makes an appearance before the boys are able to leave to tell Will she is pregnant. With no other choice, Will stays home and loses himself in self-pity.

Johnny falls for a woman he sees in an apartment window but is too immature and shy to act on his desires until he manifests a rebellious drug-dealing alter ego called St. Jimmy, and shoots up with heroine for the first time. His drug induced courage allows Johnny to make a successful move on the girl in the window, whom he calls “Whatsername.” The two spend their lives in a funk of drugs with few short-lived moments of reality.

Tunny finds it hard to adjust to urban life and falls for the promise of structured military life, so he enlists in the army where he is deployed to a war zone and is soon wounded. He is cared for by an army nurse, Extraordinary Girl, with whom he falls in love.

A frustrated Will sits on the couch as his girlfriend’s pregnancy progresses. He drinks beer and begs for a release from reality. Once Heather delivers their baby, she gets fed up with Will’s do-nothing lifestyle, commits to raising their child along and leaves Will.

Johnny falls further into the clutches of the allegorical St. Jimmy. Now hooked, he drifts in a drug-induced dream-world relationship with Whatsername until he succumbs completely to St. Jimmy’s addiction and forgoes his relationship with his purported love to fully embrace the drugs. Leaving a good-bye note for Johnny, the girl informs him that the drugs won and she is out of his life.

Waking to reality, Johnny longs for home. St. Jimmy makes a last-ditch effort to recapture the drugs’ hold on the young man, which Johnny rejects, therefore, metaphorically killing of St. Jimmy and Johnny’s addition to drugs.

Johnny cleans up his act and gets a desk job where he soon realizes that he has become an automaton and there is no place for him in the city so he heads home.

All alone, Will longing for all the things he’s lost finally gets up off the couch as Heather appears with their baby and her new rock-star boyfriend. Will heads away from them and, surprisingly, runs into Johnny. The homesick Tunny also returns from the war zone with the Extraordinary Girl and meets up with the buddies.

Together once more, each forgives the other’s short-comings and the three friends embrace. Other friends show up to greet the three men and celebrate their homecoming.

Johnny’s final questioning remark is mind-stirring: “Is life imitating me or am I imitating life?”

“American Idiot” proves a risky choice for the formidable Lakewood Playhouse, with its vile, course language and non-mainstream situations, i.e. drug use, etc.

However, Managing Artistic Director and the play’s director, John Munn was courageous enough and is willing to take the chance of staging this award winning Broadway musical because, no matter what the verbiage or subject matter, it is, in fact a very good piece of theatre. Munn is aided in this production by an extraordinary crew and cast.

Deborah Lynn Armstrong is Musical Director and leads the Band with herself on keyboard; Joseph Ralston, first guitar; Ed Taylor, second guitar; James V. Sloan, bass; Tai Taitanto, percussion; Cassie Leiser, violin; Elias Santiago, viola; and Ashley J. on cello.

Armstrong keeps the amazing band on the beat while blasting out the full body sounds keeping them just subdued enough not to overwhelm the voices – a talented fete. The musicians are perfect and compliment each other as though they have been working together for years.

The music is somewhat familiar; perhaps because, according to a source, some of it is used in television commercials. It is loud; no doubt about that, but not ear-shattering and far less invasive than the American idiot driving down the street with his windows wide-open while listening to his car stereo.

Ashley Roy makes her LP debut as choreographer. Roy’s steps are so matched to the music and lyrics that it is as though they were created by the same hand. The moves range from a “Metropolis” death march to a hyper exercise video. Although the cast should collapse on stage to catch their breath after the continuous energy–laden moves, they seem completely content within their realm; no puffing or panting – ready to continue on with renewed energy. Extra kudos to Roy for the very good work.

James Venturini does a wonderful job on the minimal set which takes advantage of the Playhouse’s loft to form the second story. There are also extras which are brought on stage to symbolize various venues.

Kate Wilson does the light design; Diane Runkel does costumes; Aaron Mohs-Hale sound and Becca Marsh is Stage Manager.

There are seven feature members in the cast with eight male and six female Ensemble members, 21 in all – and such a small space. Somehow, Munn has created a small miracle and made the space expand as needed to accommodate the overactive cast, all of whom are always exactly where the admirable director has told them to be when they are supposed to be there. At times, it’s like watching a well organized tattoo of the changing of the guards at Edinburgh Castle!

When there are as many people on stage at one time, it is usually easy to discern the difference in quality of the ensemble members; one will be a half beat off, another will excel in a particular sequence – not so with this cast! Each member is exactly alike while remaining unique unto themselves. They each start on the same note, the same foot with the same attitude while making their character, no matter how minor theirs.

The Male Ensemble consists of Callan Barth, Keoni Dilay, Dominic Girolami, Dylan Rivers, Gabe Cornett, Atom Hill, Orlando Shelly and Xander Layden. The Female are Kadi Burt, Karly Dammel, Maddy Banouvong, Natassia Reynolds, Christine Choate and Sara Geiger.

This could be the most balanced Ensemble cast to ever appear in this area – amateur or professional.

The feature performers are as physically adapt to this production as are the Ensemble. Again, they are so equal in ability and character, it is hard to point to one as being better than another.

Dani Hobbs is Johnny’s Whatsername. Hobbs gives the no-name character a sound persona filled with love, wanting, hate and strife. The character’s actions as she waivers in and out of addiction are believable and scary.

Kiana Norman-Slack is Heather. Norman-Slack wrings empathy out of the audience for her character – a young, lost child with child and no hope for the future. Once the baby is born, Heather comes to the realization that she has to take all the responsibility for its life as well as her own and her character changes in strength and takes control.

Ashley Roy is Extraordinary Girl. This character is the most complicated of the women as she metamorphs from solider/nurse to civilian/wife through a dream dance sequence which is admirably done. As chorographer, Roy has given the nurses a dream sequence in the recovery room at the MASH unit where Tunny is. The four nurses are juxtaposed across from each other, standing above their wounded charges when they remove a roll of bandages from them and, in Olympic-style ribbon exercise, fling them to each other and dance about the recovering men with Roy doing an excellent modern dance ballet. Once she connects romantically with Tunny, she becomes a loving counter-part to his friends.

Shannon Burch is the enigmatic St. Jimmy. This animated actor represents the drugs inviting Johnny into their power as the preverbal spider calls to the fly. Once addicted, Johnny is hard pressed to escape her never-ending promise of love, life, happiness and, most importantly, escape from reality. Bunch does a very nice job as the seductive vixen who eventually succumbs to Johnny’s returning to his real reality.

Cooper Harris-Turner plays Will, the one left behind. Harris-Turner escapes into the role exactly as his character escapes from his responsibilities. The hatred the character has for himself is perfectly displayed by the portrayer’s acting skills.

Tony Williams plays Tunny, perhaps the most conformist of the trio. Williams makes Tunny’s love for his friends as obvious, as are his disagreements with some of their decisions. The actor shows his depth of character through his changes during his time at home, in the city, into the army and finally back home; each move is exact and spelled out perfectly.

Mark Alford is Johnny, our disillusioned anti-hero. Alford plays him almost as a lost child longing to return to his mother but ashamed to admit it to his friends or himself. The actor is right on in his interpretation of the role and his voice is as forceful as his characterization. Alford has a few “throw-away” gestures which are so subtle some of the audience may have missed them but they prove the actor’s understanding of his character.

All the voices and dance ability by the entire cast is superlative. Each actor holds his or her own in all things the directors have called upon them to accomplish.

“American Idiot” continues at The Lakewood Playhouse in the northeast section of the Lakewood Towne Center, just behind the Pierce Transit Bus Depot through January 28, each Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. There is also a Thursday, January 18 “Pay-What-You-Can” Actor’s Benefit performance at 8 p.m.

For more information or reservations, call the box office at (253) 588-0042 or go online to www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

“American Idiot” is a different experience for the usual theater-going crowd at Lakewood Playhouse. Munn has stepped beyond the usual “safe” fodder he offers audiences and presents a new-age musical/opera, perhaps to attract the younger theatre-goer; perhaps to make the usual audience feel younger.

In any event, open your mind and enjoy the ride. Your anger, like the characters’ in this show, will change to understanding of a volatile time in America’s life.

As a side note: ever-mindful of their audiences, LP offers free ear plugs to audience members. Don’t bother. The music is perfect in volume and so well done you don’t want to miss a beat of it.

Also, overheard a young female audience member who said that she always thought Green Day was an okay group, but after seeing this production of “American Idiot” she understands the group so much better that now she thinks they are a very good group.

Enjoy the experience.