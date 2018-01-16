TCC Receives Guided Pathways Grant from College Spark Washington

Tacoma Community College joins Clover Park Technical College, Lower Columbia College, Renton Technical College, and Spokane Falls Community College as a recipient of the College Spark Guided Pathways Grant. The grant provides each college with $500,000, paid in $100,000 increments over five years.

The grant will support TCC’s efforts to implement the Guided Pathways model structure. This approach has been proven to simplify choices for community college students, so that student choose their programs early and take the right classes at the right time, improving completion and graduation rates.

The grant will allow the college to implement Guided Pathways, purchase technology to help with implementation, and access coaching and other resources.

“We’re especially pleased with this model’s potential to close the equity gap for student groups that have historically completed their programs at lower rates, including low-income students,” said Executive Vice President Tod Treat. “This is important work, and we’re excited to see it translate into increased student success.”

About the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges’ (SBCTC) Guided Pathways Initiative

The SBCTC is partnering with College Spark Washington to encourage statewide adoption of the Guided Pathways Initiative.

About College Spark Washington

College Spark Washington funds programs across the state to help students become college-ready and complete their degrees.