Statewide Flag Lowering for Dep. Daniel McCartney

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Pierce County Deputy Daniel A. McCartney, 34, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Deputy McCartney was shot and killed while responding to a burglary call on January 8, 2018.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on January 17, 2018, beginning at 1:00 pm, at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium, 12180 Park Avenue S., Parkland, Washington.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.