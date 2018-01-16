JBLM announces three-week mortar training

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct mortar training over the next three weeks. Training is scheduled for three specific time periods beginning Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and continuing through the end of January. The training periods for mortar firing are as follows:

TRAINING BEGINS – Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 6:30 a.m.

TRAINING ENDS – Thursday, January 18, 2018, 11:59 p.m.

TIME – Mortar training will occur continuously during daytime and nighttime hours

FIRING – 120mm mortars

TRAINING BEGINS – Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 6:40 a.m.

TRAINING ENDS – Friday, January 26, 2018, 9 p.m.

TIME – Mortar training will occur continuously during daytime and nighttime hours

FIRING – 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars

TRAINING BEGINS – Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 12:01 a.m.

TRAINING ENDS – Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 11:59 p.m.

TIME – Mortar training will occur continuously during daytime and nighttime hours

FIRING – 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars

Two infantry and two special operations units are scheduled to conduct mortar training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Wednesday through midnight January 31. Members in the local community can expect to hear mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Questions or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.