Grant applications now being accepted

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is now accepting grant applications for the 2018 year. Organizations with 501c3 standing that operate for the citizens of Lakewood are encouraged to apply, at the LCFF website (form is at the bottom of the page). The deadline for applications is April 6.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund was started in 1993, and is approaching $1 million in endowed funds. The mission of the fund is “to provide funding to benefit the Greater Lakewood Community through a permanent endowment.” The intention is to make a difference in the vitality and well-being of Lakewood’s people and community, through support of human services, education, environment, community development and culture.

The current board of directors includes President Nicole Hancock, Secretary/Treasurer Greg Rediske, Bill Harrison, Bob Warfield, Jerry Dunlap, Janie Frasier, Anne Enquist, Sydna Koontz, and Joyce Loveday, and Vice President Tom Sadler.