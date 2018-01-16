Annie Wrights Schools Name New Director of Lower School

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools

After a rigorous search process, Annie Wright Schools have named an internal candidate, current Assistant Director of Lower School and Counselor Ann Dicks, to the position of Director of Lower School, beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

Dicks, who has 20 years of experience working in schools, joined the Annie Wright faculty in 2010. With a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Emory University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Washington, she has a range of leadership, instructional and counseling experience in public and independent schools in the Seattle area, including the Bellevue and King County school districts.

“Ann Dicks has the ideal combination of high expectations and tremendous empathy,” said Head of Schools Christian Sullivan. “While we had a strong pool of candidates with excellent experience, Ann was far and away the most qualified and the best fit for our student-centered mission.”

Along with expertise in best practices for education, including the Primary Years Programme of the International Baccalaureate, which guides the curriculum for Annie Wright’s preschool-fifth grade Lower School division, Dicks currently helps manage the day-to-day running of the Lower School and collaborates on scheduling, programming, hiring of faculty and more. In addition, Dicks is a certified school social worker with extensive training in social-emotional development. Her therapy experience has focused on childhood and family issues such as emotion management, self-esteem, bullying and grief.

“The Annie Wright community welcomed me professionally when we moved to Tacoma from Seattle seven years ago and gave me the space to grow the social-emotional program to best meet the needs of students,” said Dicks. “My own children have also flourished here with amazing teachers that have met their academic and social-emotional needs. As I move into the role of director of the lower school next year, I hope to continue the great work that has come before me while bringing my own perspective and experience to the position.”

Current Director of Lower School Vicki Ball announced in September that she plans to relocate to Portland at the end of this academic year. Dicks will assume her new position in July.