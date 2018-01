Registration for TCC’s HIT the Trail 5K is open at the Tacoma Community College Campus Commons. The 5K kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10. Registration cost is $20 until Feb. 10 (early bird); $25 from Feb. 11-Mar. 8; and $30 Mar. 9 or later. The race supports TCC’s Health Information Technology (HIT) student scholarships while participating in a chip-timed 5K! T-shirts are included with registration while supplies last. Details and sign-up here.