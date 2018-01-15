Steilacoom Town Council meeting agenda, Jan. 16

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of January 2, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #106817- #106824 in the amount of $232,078.66
- Approval of Claims Checks #106829 – #106893 in the amount of $110,811.81
- Surplus Property – Chairs (AB 2834)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
Persons requiring special accommodations, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick at 581-1076
