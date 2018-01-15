The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council meeting agenda, Jan. 16

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of January 2, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #106817- #106824 in the amount of $232,078.66
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #106829 – #106893 in the amount of $110,811.81
    4. Surplus Property – Chairs (AB 2834)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

