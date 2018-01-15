South Sound Leaders to Convene at 2018 Horizons Economic Breakfast

TACOMA, Wash. – Every business depends on a healthy local income, a thriving real estate environment, retail growth, B2B opportunities, or our local port, manufacturing, and industry sectors, you don’t want to miss the 2018 Horizons Economics Forecast Breakfast – January 24, 2018 7:00A to 9:00A at Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center.

Local Economist and Researcher Dr. Neal Johnson of Sound Resource Economics will be presenting original commissioned research – the Pierce County Economic Index (PCEI) report — which forecasts the upcoming economic landscape of Pierce County and what to expect in 2018.

Bruce McCain Ph.D., C.F.A, Chief Investment Strategist of KeyBank Private will be presenting our nation’s upcoming business climate. McCain works with portfolio managers and research staff who monitor the economy and formulate investment strategies for clients. He supplies frequent insights to media throughout the region and around the country. His comments and interviews have been featured in such publications as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Investor’s Business Daily and Business Week, as well as on television outlets such as CNBC and Bloomberg TV. He is also a regular contributor on Forbes.com.

Visit the Chamber’s website tacomachamber.org to register for the 2018 Horizons Economic Forecast Breakfast at Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center 1500 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402.