See 5 NEW Exhibitions during Tacoma Art Museum’s FREE Festival

Tacoma, WA –Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) announces five new exhibitions opening this winter:

· Animals: Wild and Captured in Bronze, opening January 27;

· Immigrant Artists and the American West, opening February 3;

· Native Portraiture: Power and Perception, opening February 10;

· Winter in the West, opening February 17; and

· Places to Call Home: Settlements in the West, opening February 17.

At first blush subjects as diverse as immigration, portraiture, settlements, and the winter season may seem to have little in common, but they are part of a unifying theme to change perspectives of Western art by providing new ways to look at art of the American West.

Largely drawing from TAM’s Haub Family Collection of Western American Art, Native Portraiture: Power and Perception includes work from its Northwest Collection and special loans to showcase artwork by contemporary Native American artists, as well as non-Native western artists. This exhibition will deconstruct myths and stereotypes about how Native Americans are portrayed in art, explore the impact of immigration to the American West, and challenge the myths about our fascinating region.

Faith Brower, TAM’s Haub Curator of Western American Art, offers a keen perspective and refined expertise into Western American and contemporary Native American art. As the previous Curator of Exhibitions and Collections at Central Oregon’s premier High Desert Museum, acclaimed for its stewardship of important collections of western and American Indian art, Brower is continuing to build ties with Native American students, artists, and elders to explore the meaning and background in these works.

“Western American art developed a reputation for emphasizing cowboys and Indians, and while there is certainly a lot of work addressing these subjects, there are multiple stories and diverse viewpoints shared through this genre,” said Brower, “In these five new exhibitions, including a lot of new work that hasn’t been seen before, we hope to inspire visitors to explore both controversial issues of appropriation and immigration, as well as less disputed subjects like captivating landscapes and majestic wildlife, and to think differently about Western art and how it relates to their lives and communities.”

All exhibitions organized by Tacoma Art Museum.

On Saturday, February 17, TAM kicks off the five new exhibitions by offering free admission all day, 10 am to 5 pm, and will feature TAM’s Western Fest FREE Community Festival from noon to 4 pm. View all the exhibitions, create western-themed art, hear Native American Storytelling by Roger Fernandes and cowboy poetry by Lynn Kopelke, tap your boots to The Cottonwood Cutups, learn from the Buffalo Soldiers, enjoy western-inspired food, and much more!

For information, visit: tacomaartmuseum.org/event/western-fest-2018

Western Fest is presented in partnership with Slater Museum of Natural History and The Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle. Free Community Festivals are generously supported by the Tacoma Arts Commission. Seasonal support provided by ArtsFund.

Programs and Events (TacomaArtMuseum.org/events)

Behind-the-Scenes: Exhibition Catalogues

Saturday, February 10, 2018, 10:30 am – noon

Did you know that Tacoma Art Museum produces most of its own exhibition catalogues? The publications are the result of years of scholarship and research and incorporate the contributions of artists, curators, collectors, art historians, museums, and libraries. They are intended to be the lasting record of an otherwise temporary exhibition.

Come listen to Zoe Donnell, TAM Exhibitions and Publications Manager, and Adrian Lucia from Lucia | Marquand publishers speak about the labor of love that goes into creating these scholarly works.

This event is exclusively for TAM members. Not a member? Join online at bit.ly/TAMmembers

Please RSVP by Friday, February 3 to RSVP

Valentine’s Day at TAM

Wednesday, February 14, 2018, 5 – 8 pm

Looking for something out of the ordinary to do this Valentine’s Day? Come celebrate at Tacoma Art Museum! Explore the galleries, watch a classic film, enjoy a no-host bar, and if you didn’t get around to buying a card for your loved one, make one together in TAM Studio. Members can enjoy an exclusive dessert table. Not a member? Join online at bit.ly/TAMmembers

As a special treat to parents, drop your children off at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma and fully enjoy your date night!***

Cost: Free for TAM members, $15 for non-members. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/TAMvalentines

***Childcare costs: $40 per child, $20 each additional sibling. Drop-off for children ages 3–10 years old. All children must be able to use the toilet independently. Advanced registration is required.

FREE Third Thursday (Generously sponsored by Columbia Bank.)

Thursday, February 15, 5 – 8 pm

Tacoma Art Museum joins other local museums in staying open late each month. February programming includes:

Happy Hour in the TAM Cafe, 4 – 7 pm

Free museum admission begins at 5 pm. Come early and relax in the TAM Cafe for happy hour discounts on beer, wine, and snacks. Paid admission is not required to visit the TAM Cafe. View the menu online at bit.ly/TAMcafe

Then and Now: Community Conversation on Immigration and Migration, 6 – 8 pm

What does it mean to be an American? What are the social effects of our immigration policies? How have perceptions of immigrants and migrants shifted over time? Participate in a timely conversation with prominent community members to address the topic of immigration and its historical and contemporary influences on American history and policy. Two exhibitions, Zhi LIN: In Search of the Lost History of Chinese Migrants and the Transcontinental Railroads and Immigrant Artists and the American West, reflect on the matter. Panelists will consider parallels between Chinese immigrant experiences in the 19th century, immigration and the shaping of the West, and today’s immigration practices and perceptions.

This program is free and open to the public.

F.O.A.M. for Teens, 6 – 8 pm

Join TAM’s Teen Art Council for F.O.A.M., a free night of Film, Open mic, Art, or Making just for teens! Stop by the

Tacoma Art Museum every third Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. Don’t stay at home, go to F.O.A.M.!

Learn more about the Teen Art Council online at bit.ly/TAMteenart

Western Fest Free Community Festival

Saturday, February 17, noon – 4 pm

Dust off your cowboy boots and mosey on down to TAM’s Western Fest for an all-ages, fun-filled day inspired by the Haub Family Collection of Western American Art. Create western-themed art, hear authentic cowboy poetry, take in western music, food, and more!

See the full schedule of activities online at bit.ly/TAMwesternfest