Print 3-D creations at Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Bring a ready-to-print file and watch the magic of 3-D printing bring the file to life at Pierce County Library System’s 3-D Print Shop. The free print shop sessions are offered January through March at Pierce County Libraries, giving people the opportunity to use the 3-D printers to create items, get quick design lessons, and learn the 3-D printing process.

3-D printing has advanced significantly since it was first developed in 1983 and is reshaping manufacturing and unlocking the potential for anyone to create. In the classes people can explore 3-D printing and get started with pre-designed files to create tools, toys and robot parts.

Since the Library System launched these classes at Gig Harbor Pierce County Library in 2014, the 3-D printers have been a community interest and an opportunity for education, furthering the Library System’s focus on learning for its communities. The printers and items made using 3-D printing – including a replica of the Star Wars’ droid R2D2 – were some of the most popular exhibits at Pierce County Library’s MakerFest event this fall.

See the schedule of 3-D Print Shop sessions below.

Administrative Center Pierce County Library, 3005 112th St. E. Tacoma

Friday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake

Monday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Buckley Pierce County Library, 123 S. River Ave., Buckley

Tuesday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eatonville Pierce County Library, 205 Center St. W., Eatonville

Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

Tuesday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive N.W., Gig Harbor

Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

Monday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W., Lakewood

Friday, Feb. 23 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton

Tuesday, Feb. 6 from noon to 6 p.m.

Orting Pierce County Library, 202 Washington Ave. S., Orting

Thursday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Friday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom

Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E. Tacoma

Monday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner

Thursday, March 15 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 1 to 7 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

Monday, March 12 from 1 to 7 p.m.