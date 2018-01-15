Learn About Redistricting in Washington State

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

Every ten years, there is a US census that affects how voting districts are established. In 2020, there will be a US census, followed by a Washington State Redistricting Commission review of legislative and Congressional district boundaries in 2021. In order for the public to have meaningful input to that redistricting process, they will need to understand how redistricting works and what their own respective communities of interest are.

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, in conjunction with Alison McCaffree, Politics of the Possible, is hosting a forum series on redistricting. The series will be a public presentation and discussion in various parts of the county at which citizens can discuss:

How is redistricting done in Washington State?

How has redistricting changed from how it used to be done?

What is gerrymandering and is it constitutional?

How does technology affect your voting rights?

How can you influence the 2021 process in Washington State?

This non-partisan discussion will describe how our voting districts are established and how they affect our voice in the democratic process. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization whose mission is to encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government, and influence public policy through education and advocacy. These forums will be held throughout Pierce County to explain these concepts and how the public can be preparing in advance for the 2021 process.

For more information, contact the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, 253-272-1495.