Sign bridge installation brings overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures near DuPont

DUPONT – Drivers on Interstate 5 in DuPont will encounter overnight lane and ramp closures for three nights next week so contractor crews on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project a can install a new sign bridge.

Northbound I-5

Tuesday, Jan. 16 & Wednesday, Jan. 17

Beginning at 8 p.m., crews will close a single lane of northbound I-5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive. At 10 p.m., a second lane will close. All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. each following day.

The northbound I-5 exits to the weigh station and Center Drive (exit #118) will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Beginning at 10 p.m., crews will close a single lane of northbound I-5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive. At 11 p.m., a second lane will close. All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

The northbound I-5 exits to the weigh station and Center Drive (exit #118) will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

Southbound I-5

Two lanes of southbound I-5 near Center Drive will close overnight Tuesday, Jan. 16. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.