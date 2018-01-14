The Suburban Times

Inaugural Larry Saunders Service Award to be presented Jan. 16

The inaugural presentation of the Larry Saunders Service Award will take place at 7 pm on Tuesday, January 16 in the Lakewood City Hall’s Council Chambers. All are invited.

