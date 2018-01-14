Get Hired with expert job help at Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Get the training, skills and information you need to Get Hired. Pierce County Library System, in collaboration with Metropolitan Development Council, Workforce Central and WorkSource, offers a series of classes and workshops to support residents in their career pursuits. This winter’s free events include sessions on Microsoft Certification, as well as help with communications, applications, resumes, interviewing and managing stress.

The classes help give applicants an edge in the competitive job market. Local experts help participants develop needed job skills, expand their knowledge, and get support that will spark success.

Additional resources are also available online at Pierce County Library’s job and business website. Job seekers can get resumes reviewed, practice interviews with expert job coaches, learn from training videos, take practice technology tests, and access continuing education classes by visiting gethired.pcls.us.

Registration is required for most classes: piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Microsoft Certification Program Earn free Microsoft Certification with the Library’s three-step program. Learn more and enroll at gethired.pcls.us.

Microsoft Certification Practice Get hands-on practice with Microsoft 2013, take a practice exam and get questions answered by knowledgeable staff in preparation for Microsoft Certification. All sessions are held at Pierce County Library’s Administrative Center and Library.

· Tuesday, Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m.

· Saturday, Jan. 20, 1-3 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-noon

· Tuesday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.

· Tuesday, Feb. 20, 5-7 p.m.

· Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m.-noon

· Tuesday, March 6, 5-7 p.m.

· Saturday, March 17, 1-3 p.m.

· Tuesday, March 20, 5-7 p.m.

Certification Exams

Free testing for those who have completed the Microsoft Certification Program. All exams are held at Administrative Center and Library.

· Saturday, Jan. 13, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

· Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

· Saturday, Jan. 27, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb. 10, 2-3 p.m. and 3:15-4:15 p.m.

· Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb. 24, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

· Tuesday, Feb. 27, 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

· Saturday, March 10, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

· Tuesday, March 13, 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

· Saturday, March 24, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

· Tuesday, March 27, 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

Learn more about free technology certification at techcert.pcls.us.

Job Club This casual and informative group meets every second and fourth Friday to share employment tips. Receive support in job searches and learn from other job seekers. Job Club meets at South Hill Pierce County Library.

· Friday, Jan. 12, 1-3 p.m.

· Friday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.

· Friday, Feb. 9, 1-3 p.m.

· Friday, Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m.

· Friday, March 9, 1-3 p.m.

Friday, March 23, 1-3 p.m.

Connect with Metropolitan Development Council (MDC) Get connected with MDC programs and learn about eligibility for support for housing, healthcare, education and employment.

Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library

Drop-In Help with WorkSource WorkSource employment experts help with specific questions about all things employment-related—resumes, LinkedIn, job coaching and interview prep.

Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library

Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library

WorkSource Workshops

Effective Applications and Resumes Get tips for creating effective applications, resumes and cover letters while learning how to navigate those sometimes sticky situations in the application process.

· Thursday, March 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Buckley Pierce County Library

Get Hired Help Get job search support, tech help, and assistance writing resumes. Arrive by 3 p.m. to be guaranteed help by Library and WorkSource staff for tech and job-related questions.

· Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2-4 p.m., Tillicum Pierce County Library

· Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m., Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library

· Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

· Wednesday, March 21, 2-4 p.m., Steilacoom Pierce County Library

Job Hunting for Mature Workers Age can be an obstacle to getting a job. Address issues such as over-qualification or career changes.

· Wednesday, Jan. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fife Pierce County Library

· Wednesday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library

· Thursday, March 15, 2-4 p.m. , Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

Job Search Strategies Learn a variety of job-search methods to increase chances to find the perfect job. Find out about strategies to locate job openings, such as networking, informational interviews, and using the internet.

· Thursday, March 8, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library

Job Seeker’s Guide to the Cloud Learn how cloud technologies such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox can assist in job searches.

· Tuesday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Administrative Center and Library

Job Seeker Services—Russian Designed for people whose primary languages are Russian, Romanian or Ukrainian. Learn the best ways to approach a job search.

· Tuesday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

LinkedIn Help Session Learn how to expand a LinkedIn network, search for LinkedIn-advertised jobs and do company research. Attendees must have a current LinkedIn profile. A librarian can help set up an account.

· Tuesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library

Plan Your Job Search Learn techniques for finding work, creating a job-search plan and strategies for contacting employers. Other topics include planning career moves, using social media, and maximizing chances to find work faster.

· Wednesday, March 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Steilacoom Pierce County Library

Prepare for Job Interviews Learn the benefits of pre-interview prep and how to respond to tough questions.

· Tuesday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tillicum Pierce County Library

· Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2-4 p.m. ,Administrative Center and Library

· Thursday, March 29, 2-4 p.m. , Buckley Pierce County Library

Resumes and Cover Letters Learn what resumes and cover letters convey to a potential employer. Explore different resume formats to best display skills, knowledge and abilities.

· Thursday, Jan. 18, 1-3:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library

Skills and Abilities Analysis

Identify, demonstrate and gain confidence in skills and personal qualities in ways that will be meaningful to employers. Learn oral communication skills and practice delivering a 60-second commercial—a brief, high-impact presentation to potential employers.

· Thursday, Feb. 22, 1-3 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library

Stress Management Interactive sessions address how stress impacts job seekers and how to manage it, including: defining stress and how it impacts lives, job seeker depression, anxiety, self-confidence in the job search, PTSD and self-care.

· Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2-4 p.m., Fife Pierce County Library

· Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2-4 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library

· Thursday, March 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

All location addresses are available at piercecountylibrary.org/branches/branch-listing.htm.