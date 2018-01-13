TEENS – Express your creativity, earn cash, and get published

Share your talents in Pierce County Library System’s Teen Writing and Art Contest. Enter your poem, short story, or artwork, and you could win up to $100.

Local writers and artists help select winning entries, and the Library System awards prizes in four categories: poetry, short story, photography, and drawing. Each category has three age groups: grades 7 and 8, grades 9 and 10, and grades 11 and 12. Thank you to Pierce County Library Foundation that sponsors the contest, the winners also earn cash prizes.

Contest winners will showcase their work at an awards ceremony on May 30, 2018, and the Library System will publish award-winning entries.

The contest is free and submissions must be entered between Jan. 18 and Feb. 28, 2018. Learn more at expressions.pcls.us.