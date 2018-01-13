The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Martin Luther King Jr. Day Schedule

Pierce Transit local buses and SHUTTLES will operate on a weekday schedule for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15. For bus riders who need assistance, the Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and bus phone information will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SHUTTLE phone services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (253) 581-8000, or (800) 562-8109 (toll-free within Washington) for assistance and reservations. Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

