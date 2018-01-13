The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Hall closed Monday (Jan. 15, 2018)

Lakewood City Hall, and all city services, will be closed Monday in observation of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. City operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 16, at regular business hours.

