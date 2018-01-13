Jeremy Field appointed SBA regional administrator

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announces the appointment of Jeremy Field as regional administrator for SBA Region X – also known as the SBA Pacific Northwest Region – which serves Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington state.

The SBA has 10 regions covering the United States and U.S. territories. Field is one of six SBA regional administrators appointed this month who all play a part in supervising SBA district offices and promoting the President’s and SBA Administrator’s policies, messages and priorities throughout their respective region.

Field spent the past nine years in Pocatello, Idaho as the regional director and state grant coordinator for U.S. Senator James E. Risch (R-Idaho), who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. The position allowed him to collaborate with local leaders on federal issues, evaluate policy impacts on Idahoans, and work with a congressional team.

“A consistent theme throughout my career has been building bridges between federal agencies and the people and organizations they serve,” Field said. “I’m eager to continue that work connecting our region’s entrepreneurs and job creators to SBA services that help their businesses grow and flourish.”