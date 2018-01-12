The Pierce College Raiders (5-9 overall, 1-0 league) were happy about getting their first league win. Looking back now, they realized how exciting the win was for their program. They were able to come from behind and get a win from their cross rival Tacoma Titans (1-4 overall, 0-1 league), 64-60. Sophomore Victoria Mukisa (Tacoma, WA. , Lincoln H.S. ) made two straight three point shots to get the lead in the last minute. Pierce was able to get more offensive support in the 4th quarter and they were able to outlast Tacoma, 25-19.

Source: Two Late Three Point Shots From Mukisa Helps get Win Over Tacoma. – Pierce College Athletics