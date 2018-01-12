Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Since the 1970’s opera has reinvented itself for a new age, utilizing techniques borrowed from the film industry. Today’s topics are no longer just melodramatic or mythical; they deal with real world events, and contemporary ideas. Add to this, musical styles are taken from pop, jazz, and a new classicism and romanticism, and it is clear that opera is changing with the times.

PLU professor, musical arranger and composer of three operas, Dr. Gregory Youtz, will give a talk on The Remarkable Resurgence of Opera. Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 10:30 – 12:30, Morken Center, PLU’s lower campus, $15 payable at the door. Learning Is ForEver’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart, may be contacted at 253.241.4166 or stewarla@plu.edu A non-profit organization, Learning Is ForEver / LIFE is affiliated with PLU’s Office of Graduate Programs and Continuing Education. LIFE is listed in Road Scholar’s network of Lifelong Learning Institutes. www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar