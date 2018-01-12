Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Jan. 12

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 16, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – February 12, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – January 24, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – February 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published.

The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Winefest:

The Kiwanis Winefest is Friday, January 26, 2018. All are invited to attend. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member.

Healthy Communities Award:

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Healthy Community Awards recognize local jurisdictions that make special efforts to influence the health of their communities.

2017 awards

The 2017 award recognized local jurisdictions with the sincere intent and committed steps to promote healthy communities or health equity by either:

Implementing policies/actions from their adopted comprehensive plan updates.

Undertaking a project in response to a council initiative.

This year, they recognized the following award winners:

Platinum:

Fircrest Emerson Sidewalk Project.

Puyallup Active Transportation Plan.

Lakewood Springbrook Park.

Lakewood Rental Housing Safety Program.

Gold:

Fife Benthien Loop Water Main Project.

Tacoma Mall Subarea Plan.

Silver:

Steilacoom Farmer’s Market.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew swept streets; maintained and repaired signs; performed storm inspections and cleaned culverts; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

First Street Project:

90% plans were received along with an updated cost estimate. Staff is reviewing and correcting the plan set. Staff is still planning to advertise the project by February 1st.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew added fusing to the street lights on Galloway Street; installed a radio on the new street light on Marietta Street; met with a contractor concerning a new home in the 800 block of First Street,; moveda secondary box on Birch Street; reviewed the First Street plans; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew inspected and tested the final section of water main for the Tasanee plat; inspected a sewer service replacement in the 2300 block of Oak Street; repaired a pump clogged by a mop head at the Chambers Bay lift station; reviewed plan for the First Street project; and performed other system maintenance.

Lakewood Water District:

Lakewood Water District will commence drilling a replacement well (N-3) at the View Road facility on or around January 16, 2018. The well will replace well N-2 which has ceased to function. The District’s intention is to drill the well in winter and spring of 2018 and have it functioning for the summer of 2018. In the coming weeks, District staff will be canvassing the area surrounding the View Road facility, hanging door hangers with a letter explaining the impacts of the drilling process, and asking for patience from the neighbors. The drilling will be Monday-Friday during normal hours. We anticipate that the drilling at times will be quite noisy and would ask for patience and understanding from the impacted parties.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew dismantled the interior decorations at Town Hall; continued preparing for the Peter Puget sign installations and an additional sign at Cormorant Park; coordinated the contractor installing new gutters on the Public Works’ truck bay; attending pesticide applicator’s recertification class; coordinated the annual fire extinguisher testing and inspections; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Friday Jan. 12th 2:00 pm

Washington at War in WWI

Historian Lorraine McConaghy

The U.S. entered the Great War in 1917 to fight alongside our European allies, but Washington’s home front began long before the country entered the war.

Friday Feb.9th 2:00 pm

What your Teachers Never Told Us about the American Revolution

Author Don Glickstein

Explores rarely heard perspectives on the war in his illustrated talk and links aspects of the war to our home state.

Friday March 9th 2:00 pm

Feminism and Pop Culture

Media Scholar Amy Peloff

Explores some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. Learn about Feminism and how to critically read popular media.