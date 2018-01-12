St. Frances Cabrini School Open House

Submitted by Ms. Monica Des Jarlais

Catholic Schools Week Open House. Come see why your family should be part of our family. Join us on Sunday, January 28 at 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Now enrolling PreK to Grade 8.

Why St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School? We know how important it is to choose the right school for your child. We believe that we have a wonderful faith-filled school with a warm and nurturing environment in which all children can learn.

Call us for a tour at 253-584-3850. Come with a list of questions so we can have a meaningful and informative conversation. You can also fill out an interest form at our office and to find out more information about the Assessment.

We would love to have your child become part of our Cabrini School family! If you know of anyone who may be interested, please share with family and friends!