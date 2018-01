On Wednesday (Jan. 10, 2018) Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson and the City Council sent a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, Gov. Jay Inslee and Sound Transit Board chairman Dave Somers urging the permanent suspension of Amtrak rail along the Point Defiance Bypass route in light of the Dec. 18, 2017 Amtrak Train 501 derailment. The letter was shared with federal, state and local leaders.