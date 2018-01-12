HOV ramp and lane closures continue in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 have multiple overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled the week of Jan. 15.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. Signed detours are in place for all overnight ramp closures.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street (exit #132A) will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Monday, Jan. 15

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The right lane of northbound I-5 between L Street to the Puyallup River will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The right lane of northbound I-5 between L Street to the Puyallup River will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 and the I-705 and Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The right lane of northbound I-5 between L Street to the Puyallup River will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 and the I-705 and Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

The right lane of northbound I-5 between L Street to the Puyallup River will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from Portland Avenue to the Puyallup River Bridge. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from the Puyallup River Bridge to L Street. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

A single lane of southbound I-5 from Port of Tacoma Road to Bay Street will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Jan. 19

The right lane of northbound I-5 between L Street to the Puyallup River will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Additional single lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between M Street to South 38th Street.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.